Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Largo in a report issued on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Largo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Largo Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Largo has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Largo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,790,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 456,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Largo by 911.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 116,512 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.