Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Sells $917,948.49 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lear Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:LEA traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lear Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

