LEMONCHAIN Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00007161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $1.65 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

