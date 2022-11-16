Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 442,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 27.2% during the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.0 %

LILA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

