Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,476,247 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $17.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.