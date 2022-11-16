Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,476,247 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $17.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

