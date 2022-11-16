Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 2,278.40 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

