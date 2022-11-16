Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.