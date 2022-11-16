Lisk Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $110.50 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010213 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017120 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005548 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006073 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005343 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC.
Lisk Profile
Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,015,224 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
