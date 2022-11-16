Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,645 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,834 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 158.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 312,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $10,167,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,590. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.64%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.