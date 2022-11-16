Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,860,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 24,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 30.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Livent stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 77,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,265. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Livent has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

