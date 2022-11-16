LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 3.78% of LivePerson worth $39,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $962.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

