loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 10.6% in October

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,642,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,642,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and have sold 1,890,598 shares valued at $2,861,179. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 351,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

