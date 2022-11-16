Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Up 12.4% in October

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Local Bounti

In related news, major shareholder Charles R. Schwab bought 3,000,000 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,157,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,894,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $72,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,077,802 shares in the company, valued at $64,311,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $183,289. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

LOCL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 955.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Local Bounti will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

