Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $468.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,816. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

