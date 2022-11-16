Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.31 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $63.57 million and $2.31 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

