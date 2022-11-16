Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Update

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

LGV remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. 165,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,519. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 20.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.