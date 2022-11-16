Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LULU traded down $11.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,409. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.60 and a 200-day moving average of $305.94. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

