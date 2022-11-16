Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVE stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

