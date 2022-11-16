Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $28,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.