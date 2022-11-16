Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

