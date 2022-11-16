Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

