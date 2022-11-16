Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Lumos Pharma Stock Down 14.9 %
NASDAQ LUMO opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.