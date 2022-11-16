Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.44

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.44 and last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 104717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.33.
LUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
