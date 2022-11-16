Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 257,570 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,590,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $43,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634,666 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tronox by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 599,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tronox by 29.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,538,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 346,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Stock Performance

Tronox stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

