Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,908 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $39,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

