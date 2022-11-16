Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $41.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Cooper Companies worth $41,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $315.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

