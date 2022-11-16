Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $51.49 Million Stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,181,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 3.41% of Rackspace Technology worth $51,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,433,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of RXT opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

