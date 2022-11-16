Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $79.12 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $79,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of CVS stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.