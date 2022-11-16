Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 9,639 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of Domino’s Pizza worth $54,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.35 and its 200 day moving average is $364.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

