Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,977 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Newmont worth $46,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

NEM stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

