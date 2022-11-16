MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $358,350.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MTSI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. 389,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

