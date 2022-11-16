MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $1,506,750.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,506,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MTSI traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 854,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
