MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,171,000 after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 566,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 97,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,295. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.90 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

