Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

NYSE MMP opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

