Magic Internet Money (MIM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $531,193.76

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $531,193.76 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00573641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.82 or 0.29880037 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

