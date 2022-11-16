Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Purchased by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after purchasing an additional 75,773 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 136,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on MGA. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

