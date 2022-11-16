MagnetGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $151.10 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003208 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $151.10 million and $336.73 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

