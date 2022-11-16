ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
ManpowerGroup Stock Performance
ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,566. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54.
ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.