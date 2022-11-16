ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,566. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 163.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 33.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

