Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Marblegate Acquisition by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GATE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,473. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

