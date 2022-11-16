Martin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after acquiring an additional 920,154 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,433,000 after acquiring an additional 844,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $148.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

