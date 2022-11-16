Martin Investment Management LLC Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 9,679.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares during the period. Relx comprises 6.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Relx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 42.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 56.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 20,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,920 ($34.31) to GBX 3,020 ($35.49) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.14) to GBX 2,785 ($32.73) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.08) to GBX 2,770 ($32.55) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($33.37) to GBX 2,710 ($31.84) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

