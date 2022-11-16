Martin Investment Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.33. 18,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.45.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

