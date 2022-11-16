Martin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Stryker by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 13.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 63,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

SYK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.63. 8,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

