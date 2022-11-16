Martin Investment Management LLC Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

