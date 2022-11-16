Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 77,109 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,109 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,687. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average of $109.89.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

