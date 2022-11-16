Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Genpact were worth $32,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,277,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,645,000 after buying an additional 157,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,675,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,234,000 after buying an additional 500,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after buying an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,165,000 after acquiring an additional 581,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,569. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

G stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,432. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

