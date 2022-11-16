Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $736.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,716. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

