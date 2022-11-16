Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,374 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.3% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY traded up $4.53 on Wednesday, reaching $354.48. 45,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. The stock has a market cap of $336.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.