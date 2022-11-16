Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CB traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.44. 13,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,678. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

