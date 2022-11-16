Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 15,076 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

INTU traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.63. 18,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.30 and its 200 day moving average is $411.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

