Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,737 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $33,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after buying an additional 139,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

